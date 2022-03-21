$41,167+ tax & licensing
$41,167
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
705-419-2285
2019 Subaru ASCENT
2019 Subaru ASCENT
Premier
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
$41,167
+ taxes & licensing
68,070KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8933377
- Stock #: US1441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # US1441
- Mileage 68,070 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Premier 7-Passenger, 8-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded H-4 2.4 L/146
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
4.44 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lights
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
HD Radio
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
3rd row seats: bench
Roof rack: rails only
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Led Headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Emergency communication system: STARLINK
Premium Water Repellent Cloth Upholstery
Forward collision: EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Machined 2-Tone Aluminum Alloy
Radio: Subaru STARLINK 8.0" Infotainment System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2