2019 Subaru ASCENT

$38,630 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 6 9 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9036505

9036505 Stock #: US1457

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Stock # US1457

Mileage 58,692 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Front Anti-Roll Bar 4.44 Axle Ratio Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Multi-Zone A/C Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost POWER MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers HD Radio Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Telematics Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Knee Air Bag Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor 3rd row seats: bench Roof rack: rails only Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear Generic Sun/Moonroof Rear Collision Mitigation Requires Subscription Emergency communication system: STARLINK STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Premium Water Repellent Cloth Upholstery Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Machined 2-Tone Aluminum Alloy Radio: Subaru STARLINK 8.0" Infotainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.