2019 Subaru Crosstrek

31,500 KM

Details Description Features

$29,637

+ tax & licensing
$29,637

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

Limited - ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX !

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

Limited - ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX !

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$29,637

+ taxes & licensing

31,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7258472
  • Stock #: US1245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # US1245
  • Mileage 31,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Limited CVT, Automatic, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated reclining front bucket seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lights
Premium Sound System
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather upholstery
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
8 speakers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Knee Air Bag
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
Exterior parking camera rear
3.90 axle ratio
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Wheels: 18" x 7" Bespoke Design Aluminum Alloy
Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA
STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
harman/kardon Speakers
Appearance: digital/analog

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

