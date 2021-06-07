2019 Subaru Crosstrek

- Listing ID: 7258472
- Stock #: US1245
-
Exterior Colour
Blue
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Stock #
US1245
-
Mileage
31,500 KM
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Heated reclining front bucket seats
Tires - Front Performance
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheels: 18" x 7" Bespoke Design Aluminum Alloy
Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA
STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Appearance: digital/analog
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.