2019 Subaru Impreza

$28,284 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 6 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8538380

8538380 Stock #: S22138A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # S22138A

Mileage 45,620 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input 6 Speakers HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Panic Alarm Telematics Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Knee Air Bag Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Led Headlights Exterior parking camera rear Generic Sun/Moonroof Rear Collision Mitigation Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Requires Subscription Emergency communication system: STARLINK Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.