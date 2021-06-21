Menu
2019 Subaru Outback

69,413 KM

Details Description Features

$30,475

+ tax & licensing
$30,475

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

2019 Subaru Outback

2019 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

2019 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$30,475

+ taxes & licensing

69,413KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7482486
  • Stock #: US1261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,413 KM

Vehicle Description

BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! You'll have no regrets driving this reliable 2019 Subaru Outback. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking, EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7" Dark Metallic Aluminum Alloy -inc: High gloss finish, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: High-Torque Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, manual mode, transmission shift lock, X-mode and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, Tires: 225/60R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Subaru of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2097 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Floor mats
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front fog lights
Premium Sound System
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Leather shift knob
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Leather Seating Surfaces
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.111 Axle Ratio
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Led Headlights
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
12 Speakers
Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning
AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System
Requires Subscription
STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
harman/kardon Speakers
Wheels: 18" x 7" Dark Metallic Aluminum Alloy

