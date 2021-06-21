2019 Subaru Outback

$30,475 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 4 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tungsten

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 69,413 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Outside Temperature Display Floor mats Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Window Wiper Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Front Anti-Roll Bar Windows Rear Defrost POWER MOONROOF Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Leather shift knob Additional Features Navigation System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Leather Seating Surfaces Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 4.111 Axle Ratio Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Led Headlights Lane Keeping Assist Exterior parking camera rear Generic Sun/Moonroof 12 Speakers Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System Requires Subscription STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto harman/kardon Speakers Wheels: 18" x 7" Dark Metallic Aluminum Alloy

