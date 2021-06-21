+ taxes & licensing
BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! You'll have no regrets driving this reliable 2019 Subaru Outback. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking, EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7" Dark Metallic Aluminum Alloy -inc: High gloss finish, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: High-Torque Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, manual mode, transmission shift lock, X-mode and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, Tires: 225/60R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Subaru of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2097 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
