2019 Subaru Outback

64,291 KM

Details Features

$37,195

+ tax & licensing
$37,195

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2019 Subaru Outback

2019 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited

2019 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$37,195

+ taxes & licensing

64,291KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8528927
  Stock #: 125010A
  VIN: 4S4BSFNC0K3227548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,291 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

