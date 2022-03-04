Menu
2019 Subaru Outback

41,125 KM

Details Description Features

$36,876

+ tax & licensing
$36,876

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

2019 Subaru Outback

2019 Subaru Outback

Premier

2019 Subaru Outback

Premier

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$36,876

+ taxes & licensing

41,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8538365
  Stock #: US1352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # US1352
  • Mileage 41,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 2.5i Premier w/EyeSight Pkg, 7-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/150

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Front Anti-Roll Bar
4.111 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lights
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Led Headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System
Requires Subscription
STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

