Subaru of Sudbury
2019 Subaru Outback
2.5i Coming Soon!
Location
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8692106
- Stock #: INC003
- VIN: 4S4BSDAC2K3385660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2