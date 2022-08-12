$33,982+ tax & licensing
$33,982
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
705-419-2285
2019 Subaru OUTBACK TOURING
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
40,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 2.5i Touring, 7-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/150
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.111 Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System
Requires Subscription
STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2