2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2019 Subaru WRX. STARLINK Emergency Sos, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum Alloy 15-Spoke Design -inc: gunmetal coating, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/Hill Holder System -inc: Fully synchronized, including reverse and viscous-coupling limited-slip centre differential, Tracker System, Tires: 235/45R17 Summer Performance, Systems Monitor.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Subaru of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2097 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
