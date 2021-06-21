2019 Subaru WRX

$30,888 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 4 3 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7389170

7389170 Stock #: US1253

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 22,437 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Outside Temperature Display Floor mats Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defrost POWER MOONROOF Trim Leather shift knob Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Telematics Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Sport steering wheel Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Knee Air Bag Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Smart Device Integration Exterior parking camera rear Generic Sun/Moonroof Apple CarPlay/Android Auto AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System Requires Subscription Emergency communication system: STARLINK Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.