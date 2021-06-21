Menu
2019 Subaru WRX

22,437 KM

Details Description Features

$30,888

+ tax & licensing
$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

2019 Subaru WRX

2019 Subaru WRX

SPORT

2019 Subaru WRX

SPORT

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

22,437KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7389170
  • Stock #: US1253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,437 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2019 Subaru WRX. STARLINK Emergency Sos, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum Alloy 15-Spoke Design -inc: gunmetal coating, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/Hill Holder System -inc: Fully synchronized, including reverse and viscous-coupling limited-slip centre differential, Tracker System, Tires: 235/45R17 Summer Performance, Systems Monitor.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Subaru of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2097 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Floor mats
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Sport steering wheel
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Knee Air Bag
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System
Requires Subscription
Emergency communication system: STARLINK
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning

