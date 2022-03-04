Menu
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

27,539 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino BMW

705-419-2304

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

Location

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,539KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8640716
  • Stock #: BC0153
  • VIN: JF2GTAFC4KH249324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,539 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

