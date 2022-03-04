$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino BMW
705-419-2304
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport
Location
Palladino BMW
1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7
705-419-2304
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
27,539KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8640716
- Stock #: BC0153
- VIN: JF2GTAFC4KH249324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 27,539 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino BMW
1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7