2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback CVT - Apple CarPlay
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
83,070KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10377771
- Stock #: N11PA019T
- VIN: JTNK4RBE6K3002102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,070 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
For a practical car, you can't do much better than this fun to drive Toyota Corolla Hatchback. This 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Edgy, dynamic and athletic, let me introduce you to the Toyota Corolla Hatchback! Offering a combination of great fuel economy, excellent power and premium safety features makes this Toyota Corolla Hatchback - the peoples favorite. With a sleek design, modern tech and standard Toyota Safety Sense this Corolla hatchback is ready to create something unforgettable.This hatchback has 83,070 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corolla Hatchback's trim level is CVT. This Corolla Hatchback comes loaded with an 8 inch infotainment system that features Scout GPS Link, Apple CarPlay, Entune Audio Suite Connect and wireless streaming audio. Additional features include automatic climate control, advanced voice recognition, a rear view camera with lane departure warning and lane keep assist, a smart key system with push button start, automatic high beam assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, LED lighting and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Proximity Key, Led Lights, Forward Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Wheel Width: 6.5
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
LED Lights
Rear Head Room: 965 mm
Front Head Room: 1,067 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Wheelbase: 2,640 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm
Overall Length: 4,370 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.5 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,790 mm
Manual child safety locks
Black w/metal-look surround grille
Lane Departure Alert
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS)
Entune 3.0
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Metal-Look
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
