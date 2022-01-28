Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

105,652 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino BMW

705-419-2304

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

2019 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

105,652KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8187108
  • Stock #: BC0110
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH2KS923931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0110
  • Mileage 105,652 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Palladino BMW

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

