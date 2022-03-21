$45,867+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,867
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
705-419-2285
2019 Toyota Highlander
2019 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
$45,867
+ taxes & licensing
51,537KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8939860
- Stock #: US1448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # US1448
- Mileage 51,537 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, AWD XLE, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Speed Control
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Tow Hooks
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Axle Ratio: 3.003
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
3rd row seats: split-bench
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Auto high-beam headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Distance-Pacing Cruise Control
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Subaru of Sudbury
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2