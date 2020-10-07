Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

51,256 KM

Details Description Features

$28,781

+ tax & licensing
LE

Location

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

51,256KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars. This Toyota RAV4 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Lane Departure Warning, Traction Control, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Privacy Glass, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Defrost, Engine Immobilizer, Lane Departure Warning, ABS, MP3 Player, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Spoiler, Front Head Air Bag, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Mirror(s), Rear Bench Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Traction Control, Tires - Front All-Season, Trip Computer, Trip Computer, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Temporary Spare Tire, Keyless Entry, Automatic Headlights, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Door Locks, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Stability Control, A/C, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Air Bag, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera, Smart Device Integration, Intermittent Wipers, Wheel Locks, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Door Locks, Brake Assist, Floor Mats, Power Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Vanity Mirror, Cloth Seats, Knee Air Bag, Daytime Running Lights, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert*This Toyota RAV4 is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

