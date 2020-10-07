+ taxes & licensing
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars. This Toyota RAV4 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Lane Departure Warning, Traction Control, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Privacy Glass, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Defrost, Engine Immobilizer, Lane Departure Warning, ABS, MP3 Player, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Spoiler, Front Head Air Bag, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Mirror(s), Rear Bench Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Traction Control, Tires - Front All-Season, Trip Computer, Trip Computer, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Temporary Spare Tire, Keyless Entry, Automatic Headlights, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Door Locks, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Stability Control, A/C, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Air Bag, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera, Smart Device Integration, Intermittent Wipers, Wheel Locks, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Door Locks, Brake Assist, Floor Mats, Power Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Vanity Mirror, Cloth Seats, Knee Air Bag, Daytime Running Lights, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert*This Toyota RAV4 is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
