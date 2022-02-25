$42,591+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,591
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$42,591
+ taxes & licensing
55,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8421029
- Stock #: BC0331
- VIN: 2T3BWRFV5KW023626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
With rugged capability and a sporty design, roughing it never looked so good! This 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Introducing the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4! This SUV has 55,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V PDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RAV4 Hybrid's trim level is LE. This all-wheel drive RAV4 LE comes with some impressive features such as EV & ECO driving modes, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, USB and aux inputs, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, steering wheel with audio controls and a rear view camera. Additional features includes LED headlights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Forward Collision Warning, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Warning
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/body-colour surround
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Nickel metal hydride electric motor battery
Video Monitor Location: Front
LED Lights
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 960 mm
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 5.8 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 4,595 mm
Overall Width: 1,855 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Wheelbase: 2,690 mm
Curb weight: 1,683 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,003 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm
Overall height: 1,701 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,379 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,212 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Lane Keep Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
1 USB port
Mobile Phone App Mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Entune 3.0
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Gross Vehicle Weight : 2,231 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5