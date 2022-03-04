$37,467+ tax & licensing
$37,467
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
AWD XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
53,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8493094
- Stock #: U10322
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV8KC052732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The Toyota RAV4 is here to help you squeeze more out of your busy lifestyle. This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Introducing the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4! This SUV has 53,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RAV4's trim level is AWD XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious all-wheel drive RAV4 XLE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyotas Smart Key system with push button start, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with more premium seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features includes a power drivers seat, LED headlights and fog lights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Monitoring.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Cargo Area Light
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Warning
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
LED Lights
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 958 mm
Rear Leg Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Front Head Room: 958 mm
Curb weight: 1,583 kg
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 4,595 mm
Overall Width: 1,855 mm
Wheelbase: 2,690 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,433 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,091 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm
Overall height: 1,701 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm
Manual child safety locks
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
5 USB ports
Mobile Phone App Mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Entune 3.0
Max cargo capacity: 1,976 L
Rear Hip Room : 1,211 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
