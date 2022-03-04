$36,675+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE
27,977KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: US1341
- VIN: 2T3B1RFV0KW057956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,977 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
