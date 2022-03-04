Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

27,977 KM

Details Features

$36,675

+ tax & licensing
$36,675

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$36,675

+ taxes & licensing

27,977KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8498753
  • Stock #: US1341
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV0KW057956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # US1341
  • Mileage 27,977 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

