$32,058 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9281770

9281770 Stock #: P01NA028

P01NA028 VIN: 2T3B1RFVXKW012748

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward Collision Warning Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/body-colour surround Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Apple CarPlay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Blind Spot Monitoring Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Clock: In-radio display LED Lights Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 960 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Curb weight: 1,583 kg Front Head Room: 1,003 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 4,595 mm Overall Width: 1,855 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Wheelbase: 2,690 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,433 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,091 kg Rear Head Room: 1,003 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm Overall height: 1,701 mm Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning: Active 1 USB port Mobile Phone App Mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Entune 3.0 Max cargo capacity: 1,976 L Rear Hip Room : 1,211 mm Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0

