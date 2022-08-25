$25,969+ tax & licensing
$25,969
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline 5-door Auto
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
44,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8992963
- Stock #: BC0304A
- VIN: 3VWG57AUXKM014320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tungsten Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The versatile and practical 2019 Volkswagen Golf is arguably the smartest choice for a new economical family compact. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Seven generations of successful models has brought this 2019 Volkswagen Golf as close to perfection as any vehicle can get. Ultimately refined, comfortable and highly versatile, this Volkswagen Golf is the rational and obvious choice for a new economical, stylish family compact that delivers on all promises of being a perfect everyday vehicle.This hatchback has 44,000 kms. It's tungsten silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Golf's trim level is Comfortline 5-door Auto. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline comes extremely well equipped as a base model. Features include elegant aluminum wheels, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, LED brake lights, fully automatic headlamps, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch touchscreen, App-Connect smart phone connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front adjustable comfort seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control, power fuel remote release, metal look interior panel inserts and accents, remote keyless entry, front and rear power windows, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alloy Wheels, 6.5 In Touchscreen Radio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
Leather steering wheel trim
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Diameter: 15
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Front Head Room: 975 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Rear Head Room: 967 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.1 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg
Wheelbase: 2,637 mm
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Overall height: 1,477 mm
1 USB port
Mobile Phone App Mirroring
Max cargo capacity: 1,521 L
Curb weight: 1,362 kg
Overall Length: 4,258 mm
6.5 in Touchscreen Radio
