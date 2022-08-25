2019 Volkswagen Golf...

$25,969 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8992963

8992963 Stock #: BC0304A

BC0304A VIN: 3VWG57AUXKM014320

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tungsten Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Halogen Headlights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6 Leather steering wheel trim Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II Wheel Diameter: 15 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Video Monitor Location: Front Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 50 L Tires: Width: 195 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Front Head Room: 975 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm Rear Leg Room: 903 mm Rear Head Room: 967 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.1 L/100 km Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg Wheelbase: 2,637 mm Overall Width: 1,799 mm Overall height: 1,477 mm 1 USB port Mobile Phone App Mirroring Max cargo capacity: 1,521 L Curb weight: 1,362 kg Overall Length: 4,258 mm 6.5 in Touchscreen Radio

