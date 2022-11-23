2019 Volkswagen Golf...

$31,022 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 5 2 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9346060

9346060 Stock #: N12PA021T

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # N12PA021T

Mileage 33,524 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Keyless Start Heated Front Bucket Seats Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Cargo shade Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Multi-Zone A/C Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Remote CD player Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Led Headlights Exterior parking camera rear Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.