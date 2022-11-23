$31,022+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Alltrack Satellite Navigation/Apple Carplay & Fender Audio System!
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
$31,022
- Stock #: N12PA021T
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,524 KM
Vehicle Description
With top-of-the-line features, spotless exterior, and less than 34,000kms, this 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is everything and more you're looking for in your next pre-owned purchase! A 1.8 TSI engine, 18'' Canyon Alloy Wheels, Alltrack-exclusive front grille & bumpers, dual exhaust, silver roof rails & panoramic sunroof highlight some more of the available features! Sit comfortably with leather, sport seats with heated front row, climatronic dual-zone automatic climate control, 12-way power driver seat! Connect to the 8'' touchscreen with Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, AndroidAuto, USB, Satellite Navigation & Rearview Camera capabilities connected to a premium Fender Audio System with a subwoofer!
Vehicle Features
