2019 Volkswagen Golf

33,524 KM

Details

$31,022

+ tax & licensing
$31,022

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack Satellite Navigation/Apple Carplay & Fender Audio System!

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack Satellite Navigation/Apple Carplay & Fender Audio System!

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$31,022

+ taxes & licensing

33,524KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9346060
  • Stock #: N12PA021T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N12PA021T
  • Mileage 33,524 KM

Vehicle Description

With top-of-the-line features, spotless exterior, and less than 34,000kms, this 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is everything and more you're looking for in your next pre-owned purchase! A 1.8 TSI engine, 18'' Canyon Alloy Wheels, Alltrack-exclusive front grille & bumpers, dual exhaust, silver roof rails & panoramic sunroof highlight some more of the available features! Sit comfortably with leather, sport seats with heated front row, climatronic dual-zone automatic climate control, 12-way power driver seat! Connect to the 8'' touchscreen with Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, AndroidAuto, USB, Satellite Navigation & Rearview Camera capabilities connected to a premium Fender Audio System with a subwoofer!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Cargo shade
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lights
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Remote CD player
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Led Headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

