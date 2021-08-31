Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

79,267 KM

Details Description Features

$19,499

+ tax & licensing
$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Comfortline

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Comfortline

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

79,267KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7720096
  • Stock #: 799665B
  • VIN: 3VWC57BU2KM074900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 799665B
  • Mileage 79,267 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

