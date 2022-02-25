$66,169+ tax & licensing
$66,169
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2020 BMW 3 Series
M340i xDrive Sedan - M Sport
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$66,169
+ taxes & licensing
22,568KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8421032
- Stock #: U10309
- VIN: WBA5U9C03LFH17407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,568 KM
Vehicle Description
With near-perfect weight balance and refined road manners, its easy to see why the BMW 3 Series has been a true sports car for over 40 years. This 2020 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With modern technology, a smooth riding suspension, and confidence inspiring driving dynamics that you expect from a BMW, it's easy to see why this stunning 3 Series ranks as one of the best sports cars you can buy. This 3 Series gives the competition a run for its money both on and off the track, with impressive technology and a refined cabin that makes the 3 Series more engaging and safe to drive.This low mileage sedan has just 22,568 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L I6 24V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 3 Series's trim level is M340i xDrive Sedan. This M340i xDrive oozes performance and style with an upgraded drivetrain, sport tuned suspension, true dual exhaust with powder coated outlets, limited slip differential, blacked out window trim, lip spoiler, and a metal look grille while Vernasca leather upholstery, aluminum and metal-look interior trim, smart device remote start, and BMW Live Cockpit Professional keep you comfy and help you stay connected. Other great features include aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and power folding, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with auto leveling and directionally adaptive automatic headlights, navigation, smart device integration, voice activation, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, blind spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, low speed forward collision mitigation, front collision warning, and lane departure warning You also get a sunroof, heated seats, driver memory settings, and a heated steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: M Sport, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Blacked Out Style, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats.
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Apple CarPlay Preparation
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Tires: Prefix: P
Metal-look grille
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Aluminum dash trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Wheel Width: 8.5
Tires: Profile: 35
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,440 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Leg Room: 893 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,066 mm
Front Head Room: 984 mm
Max cargo capacity: 481 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,245 kg
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Wheelbase: 2,851 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,387 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,800 kg
Overall Width: 1,827 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
M Sport
Keyless ignition with push button start
2 USB ports
Intelligent Emergency Call
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
Forward Collision Mitigation : Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision
Park Distance Control front and rear reverse sensing system
Blacked Out Style
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Collision Prevention
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Bi-Xenon LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Overall Length : 4,718 mm
