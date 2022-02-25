2020 BMW 3 Series

$66,169 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 5 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8421032

8421032 Stock #: U10309

U10309 VIN: WBA5U9C03LFH17407

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22,568 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Apple CarPlay Preparation Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Tires: Prefix: P Metal-look grille Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Aluminum center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Wheel Diameter: 19 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Aluminum dash trim Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Self-leveling headlights Rear heat ducts with separate controls Wheel Width: 8.5 Tires: Profile: 35 Tires: Speed Rating: Y Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Rear Head Room: 955 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km Overall height: 1,440 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 19.0" Rear Leg Room: 893 mm Front Leg Room: 1,066 mm Front Head Room: 984 mm Max cargo capacity: 481 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,245 kg Fuel Capacity: 59 L Wheelbase: 2,851 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,387 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,800 kg Overall Width: 1,827 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 M Sport Keyless ignition with push button start 2 USB ports Intelligent Emergency Call Type of tires: Summer Performance Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device Forward Collision Mitigation : Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Park Distance Control front and rear reverse sensing system Blacked Out Style Front Seat Type : Sport bucket Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Collision Prevention Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Bi-Xenon LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Overall Length : 4,718 mm

