Palladino BMW
705-419-2304
2020 BMW X3
xDrive30i
Location
Palladino BMW
1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7
705-419-2304
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
24,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8251794
- Stock #: U0315
- VIN: 5UXTY5C09LLT32440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 24,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Palladino BMW
1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7