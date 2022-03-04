$37,295+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
1-800-565-9829
$37,295
+ taxes & licensing
34,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8648030
- Stock #: 123438B
- VIN: 2GNAXYEX6L6224168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 123438B
- Mileage 34,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
