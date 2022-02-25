$32,568+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Heated Seats - Remote Start
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,986 KM
Vehicle Description
A good, efficient powertrain and a quiet ride make this spacious, well-appointed Chevy Malibu a strong choice in its competitive midsize segment. This 2020 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought you'd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. This low mileage sedan has just 4,986 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a large 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio, signature LED daytime running lamps, remote start, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, stylish aluminum wheels, 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Led Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, 4g Wifi.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Onstar
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Light
Multi-link rear suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Leg Room: 968 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 993 mm
Max Cargo Capacity: 445 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,854 mm
Overall height: 1,455 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Leg Room: 1,054 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,374 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm
Dash trim: Cloth/metal-look
Rear Head Room: 952 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 2,830 mm
SiriusXM
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
4G WiFi
Curb weight: 1,433 kg
Overall Length: 4,933 mm
