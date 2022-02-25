2020 Chevrolet Malibu

$32,568 + taxes & licensing 4 , 9 8 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8426487

8426487 Stock #: BC0270A

BC0270A VIN: 1G1ZD5ST5LF035532

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 4,986 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Onstar Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome accents Comfort Climate Control Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display LED Lights Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Leg Room: 968 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km Front Head Room: 993 mm Max Cargo Capacity: 445 L Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,854 mm Overall height: 1,455 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Leg Room: 1,054 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm Front Hip Room: 1,374 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,356 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm Dash trim: Cloth/metal-look Rear Head Room: 952 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Wheelbase: 2,830 mm SiriusXM Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable 4G WiFi Curb weight: 1,433 kg Overall Length: 4,933 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.