2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$31,609
+ taxes & licensing
81,600KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGCGXLR212010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Leatherette and Suede Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Dual-Zone AC, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 81,600 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Premium Plus. For a more stylish and comfortable ride, this Premium Plus adds interior and exterior chrome accents, 17 inch aluminum wheels, fog lamps, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, leatherette and suede seats, dual-zone climate control, fuel economizer mode, touring suspension, power heated mirrors, 2nd & 3rd row in-floor Super Stow 'n Go seats, roof rack system, rear view camera with ParkSense rear parking sensors, remote keyless entry, and streaming audio multimedia system with 4 speakers and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leatherette And Suede Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Dual-zone Ac, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGCGXLR212010.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Type of tires: Touring AS
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
60-40 Third Row Seat
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Driver knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Overall height: 1,725 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm
Fuel Capacity: 75 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,643 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 3,078 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm
Max cargo capacity: 4,072 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg
Overall Length: 5,151 mm
Overall Width: 1,998 mm
Front Head Room: 1,012 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,619 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,485 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,238 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 939 mm
Curb weight: 2,050 kg
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 941 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 959 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Leatherette and Suede Seats
Dual-Zone AC
2nd & 3rd row in floor Super Stow 'n Go seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
