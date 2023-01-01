$29,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD - Power Liftgate - Park Assist
2020 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD - Power Liftgate - Park Assist
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
23,725KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9H66LUA16503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,725 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!
In the city or in the forest, the Ford Escape is built to get you through any terrain with confidence and comfort. This 2020 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
All new for 2020, the Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This low mileage SUV has just 23,725 kms. It's yellow in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escape's trim level is SEL 4WD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SEL is a wise choice as it comes loaded with heated seats and a power driver seat with premium ActiveX material, unique aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter, plus exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera with rear parking sensors , blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9H66LUA16503.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Short and long arm rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Park Assist
Sync
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,354 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Blind Spot Detection
Curb weight: 1,571 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Wheelbase: 2,710 mm
Overall Width: 1,882 mm
Fuel Capacity: 56 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm
TOUCHSCREEN
Max cargo capacity: 1,852 L
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Overall Length: 4,585 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,679 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
SYNC 3
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Reverse Sensing System Rear Reverse Sensing System
SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring
Ford Co-Pilot360
Rear Collision Warning : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Leg Room: 1,034 mm
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2020 Ford Escape