2020 Ford Ranger

Listing ID: 9222937

9222937 Stock #: N01PA051T

N01PA051T VIN: 1FTER4FH6LLA89365

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Bucket front seats Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Full with storage Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Intercooled Turbo AC power outlet: 1 Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 68 L Front Hip Room: 1,417 mm Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Overall height: 1,816 mm Rear Head Room: 973 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,359 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km Curb weight: 2,014 kg SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,976 mm Rear Leg Room: 876 mm Manual child safety locks SYNC 3 Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active Stability controll with anti-roll AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Max Cargo Capacity : 960 L Overall Length: 5,354 mm Wheelbase : 3,221 mm Rear Collision Warning : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross Traffic Alert Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only

