2020 GMC Sierra 1500
Base - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,243 KM
Vehicle Description
Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 51,243 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Base. This GMC Sierra 1500 comes with some excellent features that includes a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and bluetooth streaming audio, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, signature LED lighting, air conditioning and teen driver technology. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Manual front air conditioning
Locking Tailgate
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Teen Driver
AM/FM Stereo
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Black grille w/chrome surround
External temperature display
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Touch Screen
Automatic locking hubs
Vinyl Floor Covering
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Front and rear reading lights
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Wheel Width: 8
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Passenger vanity mirrors
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Vinyl seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Self-leveling headlights
Silver steel rims
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 91 L
Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,175 kg
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Width: 2,063 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,655 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.7 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,554 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,102 mm
GMC Infotainment System
Audio System Premium Brand: GMC Infotainment System
Stability controll with anti-roll
1 USB port
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
Front Head Room : 1,093 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,131 mm
