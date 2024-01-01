$26,998+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain
SLT - IN TRANSIT
2020 GMC Terrain
SLT - IN TRANSIT
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
118,652KM
Used
VIN 3GKALVEX6LL117317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour EBONY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,652 KM
Vehicle Description
*INCOMING PRE OWNED DEALER TRADE. CONTACT DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION!*
Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Remote Start!
If you're in the market for a compact SUV, this GMC Terrain is worth strong consideration thanks to its modern look and sophisticated engineering. This 2020 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 118,652 kms. It's ebony in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this loaded Terrain SLT is a great choice as it comes loaded with leather heated front seats with memory settings, a larger colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain SLT also includes a power rear liftgate, stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill decent control, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward collision alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Coloured door trim
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,316 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.0 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,453 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Overall Length: 4,630 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,200 kg
Curb weight: 1,722 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,382 mm
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
Wheelbase: 2,725 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Overall height: 1,661 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,008 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Max cargo capacity: 1,793 L
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
High intensity low beam projector beam headlights
6 USB ports
OnStar and GMC connected services capable
4G WiFi
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2020 GMC Terrain