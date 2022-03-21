2020 GMC Terrain

$43,977 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 8 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8799686

8799686 Stock #: BC0273

BC0273 VIN: 3GKALXEX1LL230412

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,839 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback WIRELESS CHARGING Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward collision alert Forward Collision Mitigation Rear Collision Warning Teen Driver Exterior Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: T Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Navigation Park Assist Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Fuel Type: Premium unleaded 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 AC power outlet: 1 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Coloured door trim Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Head Room: 1,016 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 978 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,316 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.0 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 19.0" Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,453 mm Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Overall Length: 4,630 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,200 kg Front Hip Room: 1,382 mm Fuel Capacity: 59 L Overall Width: 1,839 mm Wheelbase: 2,725 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Integrated satellite communications Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Overall height: 1,661 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,008 mm Lane Keep Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active Max cargo capacity: 1,793 L Curb weight: 3,801 kg Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 6 USB ports Mobile Phone App Mirroring 4G WiFi Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

