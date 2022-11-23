2020 Honda Accord

$35,500 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9334456

9334456 Stock #: B01NA017

B01NA017 VIN: 1HGCV1E39LA800092

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,800 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Blind Spot Assist Safety Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows MOONROOF Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Dark chrome grille Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Total Number of Speakers: 10 Driver and passenger knee airbags Wheel Width: 8.5 Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery Tires: Profile: 40 Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm Overall height: 1,450 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km Max Cargo Capacity: 473 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm Rear Head Room: 944 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Front Hip Room: 1,405 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,862 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,026 mm Front Head Room: 953 mm Fuel Capacity: 56 L Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,980 kg Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks HondaLink Wheelbase: 2,830 mm Overall Length: 4,882 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,436 mm Lane Keep Assist Curb weight: 1,447 kg Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports Right exterior parking camera LED low beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50 Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.