$35,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,500
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2020 Honda Accord
2020 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport - Moonroof - Heated Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$35,500
+ taxes & licensing
33,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9334456
- Stock #: B01NA017
- VIN: 1HGCV1E39LA800092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Arrive in style and make bold moves in this sophisticated 2020 Honda Accord sedan. This 2020 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The award winning 2020 Honda Accord makes a bold statement thanks to its stylish and sculpted body. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple achievements, the 2020 Honda Accord offers a dynamic ride, with plenty of technology that will easily keep you connected with all friends and family. Whether it's a peaceful weekend getaway, hauling kids to soccer or getting into the office early, this luxurious Honda Accord is ready to do it in style. This sedan has 33,800 kms. It's red in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Sport. This Sport trim has aluminum wheels, full LED lighting with automatic on/off, automatic high beams, fog lights, adaptive cruise control, brake assistance, lane keep assistance, blind spot monitoring, and traffic sign recognition. You also get HondaLink touchscreen display infotainment complete with Hands Free Link bluetooth, rear view camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and steering wheel audio controls. The interior luxury continues with heated front seats with leather trim, a leather steering wheel, a moonroof, and remote keyless entry and starting. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Brake Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 180+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Blind Spot Assist
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
MOONROOF
Privacy glass: Light
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Dark chrome grille
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Wheel Width: 8.5
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Tires: Profile: 40
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm
Overall height: 1,450 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km
Max Cargo Capacity: 473 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Rear Head Room: 944 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,405 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,862 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,026 mm
Front Head Room: 953 mm
Fuel Capacity: 56 L
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,980 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Wheelbase: 2,830 mm
Overall Length: 4,882 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,436 mm
Lane Keep Assist
Curb weight: 1,447 kg
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera
LED low beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5