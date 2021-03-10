Menu
2020 Honda Civic

13,009 KM

$24,738

+ tax & licensing
Sedan Sport - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING @ 3.69% -

13,009KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6823487
  • Stock #: U9955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NH-731P/BLACK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U9955
  • Mileage 13,009 KM

Vehicle Description

*RECONDITIONED TO HONDA CANADA STANDARDS*Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Dark Aluminum-Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS, Synthetic Leather/Fabric Combi Seating Surfaces. This Honda Civic Sedan has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Honda Civic Sedan Sport - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING @ 3.69% - *Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface, display audio system w/HondaLink, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message function, email function, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC), 2 USB device connectors and Wi-Fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Passenger Seat, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Light Tinted Glass, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
