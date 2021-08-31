2020 Honda Civic

$33,351 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 6 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7969520

7969520 Stock #: US1297

US1297 VIN: SHHFK7H97LU301935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # US1297

Mileage 18,650 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.