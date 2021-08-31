Menu
2020 Honda Civic

18,650 KM

Details

$33,351

+ tax & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285


Sport Touring Sport w/ Luxury! Leather Interior, Turbocharged w/ BT & CarPlay!!

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

18,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7969520
  • Stock #: US1297
  • VIN: SHHFK7H97LU301935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # US1297
  • Mileage 18,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Featuring top of the line features inside and out, this 2020 Hatchback Sport Touring is a luxurious, sporty ride! Leather trimmed upholstery and steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, dual-zone auto climate control, 12 speakers w/ subwoofer, 2 USB ports and a power slide and tilt moonroof give you the comfort youre looking for in a vehicle! A 7 infotainment touchscreen display w/ Honda Sat-Link Navigation, SiriusXM, Apple Carplay, AndroidAuto, HD Radio, multi-angle rear-view camera and Bluetooth keeps your phone connected while driving, utilizing Voice Recognition and wireless charging technology to keep you distraction free! Enjoy the fun of the FWD 180hp, 1.5L turbocharged engine with dual-centre exhaust, Honda LaneWatch blind-spot display, 4-wheel Anti-Lock Brake System, and HondaLink Assist Automatic Emergency Response System to keep you safe while you drive!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

