2020 Honda Civic

+ taxes & licensing
705-419-2285
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
+ taxes & licensing
Featuring top of the line features inside and out, this 2020 Hatchback Sport Touring is a luxurious, sporty ride! Leather trimmed upholstery and steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, dual-zone auto climate control, 12 speakers w/ subwoofer, 2 USB ports and a power slide and tilt moonroof give you the comfort youre looking for in a vehicle! A 7 infotainment touchscreen display w/ Honda Sat-Link Navigation, SiriusXM, Apple Carplay, AndroidAuto, HD Radio, multi-angle rear-view camera and Bluetooth keeps your phone connected while driving, utilizing Voice Recognition and wireless charging technology to keep you distraction free! Enjoy the fun of the FWD 180hp, 1.5L turbocharged engine with dual-centre exhaust, Honda LaneWatch blind-spot display, 4-wheel Anti-Lock Brake System, and HondaLink Assist Automatic Emergency Response System to keep you safe while you drive!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2