Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda CR-V

62,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,266

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,266

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Mazda

705-524-3300

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda CR-V

Location

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

  1. 10208775
  2. 10208775
  3. 10208775
  4. 10208775
  5. 10208775
  6. 10208775
  7. 10208775
  8. 10208775
  9. 10208775
  10. 10208775
  11. 10208775
  12. 10208775
  13. 10208775
  14. 10208775
  15. 10208775
  16. 10208775
  17. 10208775
  18. 10208775
  19. 10208775
  20. 10208775
  21. 10208775
  22. 10208775
  23. 10208775
  24. 10208775
  25. 10208775
  26. 10208775
  27. 10208775
  28. 10208775
  29. 10208775
  30. 10208775
  31. 10208775
  32. 10208775
  33. 10208775
  34. 10208775
  35. 10208775
  36. 10208775
  37. 10208775
  38. 10208775
  39. 10208775
  40. 10208775
  41. 10208775
  42. 10208775
  43. 10208775
  44. 10208775
  45. 10208775
  46. 10208775
Contact Seller

$36,266

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
62,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10208775
  • Stock #: P10PA055
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H95LH239491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Whether you're in the concrete jungle or remote mountain campsite, this 2020 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer all types of adventures with you. This 2020 Honda CR-V is for sale today in Sudbury.

This stylish 2020 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 62,000 kms. It's dark blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/



Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 320+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Seating

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench

Mechanical

Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs

Convenience

External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Simulated wood center console trim

Comfort

Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension

Windows

Privacy glass: Deep

Security

Audio system security

Additional Features

4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Rear Head Room: 974 mm
Overall Width: 1,855 mm
Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,257 mm
Overall height: 1,689 mm
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Curb weight: 1,641 kg
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Gross vehicle weight: 2,150 kg
Front Head Room: 961 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,025 mm
Overall Length: 4,626 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,146 L
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Monitor
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
HondaLink Security (3-year free trial)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Mazda

2020 Honda CR-V
62,000 KM
$36,266 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Accord Se...
 39,429 KM
$39,407 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Outback ...
 38,988 KM
$39,178 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

Call Dealer

705-524-XXXX

(click to show)

705-524-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory