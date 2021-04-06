Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

8,321 KM

$38,171

+ tax & licensing
Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

TOUR - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING @ 3.69% -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

8,321KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 23077A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NH-883P/WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23077A
  • Mileage 8,321 KM

Vehicle Description

*RECONDITIONED TO HONDA CANADA STANDARDS*Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/55R19 101H All-Season, SiriusXM -inc: Only available in certain areas, a no-charge trial of 3 months. This Honda CR-V has a strong Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Honda CR-V TOUR - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING @ 3.69% - *Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Radio: 331-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 9 speakers including subwoofer, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, HD Radio, Siri eyes free compatibility, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC), front USB charge/data ports (2), rear USB ports (2), Wi-Fi tethering and wireless charging, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Passenger Seat, Memory Settings Include, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning, Honda satellite-linked navigation system -inc: bilingual voice recognition, HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat position memory, driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment, GVWR: 2,150 kgs, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows, Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade, Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof

