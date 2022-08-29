2020 Honda CR-V

$33,531 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9260992

Stock #: N01PA026T

VIN: 2HKRW2H22LH202479

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Convenience Remote Engine Start Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Video Monitor Location: Front Metal-look/piano black dash trim Grille with chrome bar Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 996 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Fuel Capacity: 53 L Urethane shift knob trim Overall Width: 1,855 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Wheelbase: 2,660 mm TOUCHSCREEN Rear Hip Room: 1,257 mm Overall height: 1,689 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 1,018 mm HondaLink Gross vehicle weight: 2,150 kg Curb weight: 1,574 kg Lane Keep Assist Rear Leg Room: 1,025 mm Overall Length: 4,626 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,146 L Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50 Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW

