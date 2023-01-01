$34,259+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,259
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2020 Honda Insight
2020 Honda Insight
Hybrid Touring - Navigation
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$34,259
+ taxes & licensing
29,692KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10161141
- Stock #: N01PA490T
- VIN: 19XZE4F78LE400260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,692 KM
Vehicle Description
Live today with an optimistic love for tomorrow, thanks to this ultra efficient Honda Insight. This 2020 Honda Insight is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Designed to change your definition of a hybrid, this Honda Insight is a forward thinking hybrid sedan with fashion sense and has a lithium-ion battery that has been cleverly stored beneath the seats, allowing for exceptional amounts of cargo space and plenty of leg room for up to 5 passengers. This Honda Insight blends gratifying good looks and electrifying performance with impressive fuel efficiency! This low mileage sedan has just 29,692 kms. It's modern steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 151HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Insight's trim level is Hybrid Touring. Stepping up to this Touring Insight brings even more value to your partner in eco friendliness with navigation, one touch power moonroof, leather seats, premium audio seats, rain sensing wipers, chrome accents, auto dimming rearview mirror, HomeLink remote, Wi-Fi hotspot, SiriusXM, and HD Radio. Other features include heated seats, proximity keyless entry, remote start, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, 7 inch driver information display, pedestrian safety noise, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, audio display with HondaLink, and Siri EyesFree. This Insight also has an amazing driver assistance suite that includes collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep with road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, blind spot display, and driver attention monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Interior
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,444 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.3 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Overall height: 1,411 mm
Max cargo capacity: 416 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm
Front Head Room: 953 mm
Rear Head Room: 930 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Fuel Capacity: 40 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 4.6 L/100 km
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Lithium ion motor battery
HondaLink
Gross vehicle weight: 1,830 kg
Overall Width: 1,878 mm
Rear Leg Room: 949 mm
Curb weight: 1,399 kg
Overall Length: 4,663 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch
Collision Mitigation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Lane Keeps Assist
Vinyl/metal-look dash trim
Rear Hip Room : 1,202 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5