2020 Honda Insight

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 29,692 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Interior Compass Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Rear View Camera Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Total Number of Speakers: 10 Clock: In-radio display Grille with chrome bar Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,444 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.3 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm Overall height: 1,411 mm Max cargo capacity: 416 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm Front Head Room: 953 mm Rear Head Room: 930 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Fuel Capacity: 40 L Fuel Consumption: City: 4.6 L/100 km Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Lithium ion motor battery HondaLink Gross vehicle weight: 1,830 kg Overall Width: 1,878 mm Rear Leg Room: 949 mm Curb weight: 1,399 kg Overall Length: 4,663 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch Collision Mitigation Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Lane Keeps Assist Vinyl/metal-look dash trim Rear Hip Room : 1,202 mm

