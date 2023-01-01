2020 Honda Odyssey

$47,812 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10134942

10134942 Stock #: N01PA491T

N01PA491T VIN: 5FNRL6H64LB502428

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Exterior Daytime Running Lights Power Liftgate Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trailing arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Audio/Video Remote Control Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding Rear heat ducts with separate controls Driver and passenger knee airbags Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Head Room: 995 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Head Room: 983 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km 3rd Row Head Room: 973 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 74 L Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm Overall Width: 1,994 mm Front Hip Room: 1,488 mm Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm Wheelbase: 3,000 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,229 mm Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg Rear Leg Room: 1,038 mm HondaLink Max cargo capacity: 3,984 L Overall Length: 5,161 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,564 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active 3rd Row Leg Room: 967 mm Overall height: 1,767 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,525 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,603 mm Integrated mobile satellite communications device Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights Right exterior parking camera Front and rear reverse sensing system Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 3 USB ports Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.