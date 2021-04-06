Menu
2020 Honda Pilot

23,095 KM

$43,569

+ tax & licensing
$43,569

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi - LIKE NEW! HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGY -

2020 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi - LIKE NEW! HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGY -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$43,569

+ taxes & licensing

23,095KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 23095A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour B-588P/BLUE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 23,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control. This Honda Pilot has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Honda Pilot EX-L Navi - LIKE NEW! HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGY - *Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS, SiriusXM, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Real-Time Traffic Display, Radio: 264-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, navigation display audio system, HondaLink, Bluetooth streaming audio, cabin control app, MP3/auxiliary input jack, HD Radio, 4 USB device connectors, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message/e-mail function, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and Wi-Fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds, Passenger Seat, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Leather Door Trim Insert, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

