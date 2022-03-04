2020 Honda Pilot

$48,583 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8585282

8585282 Stock #: 23829A

23829A VIN: 5FNYF6H75LB505172

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Exterior Roof Rails Cargo Area Light Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Manual Folding Third Row Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Audio/Video Remote Control Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Rear heat ducts with separate controls Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km 3rd Row Head Room: 989 mm Fuel Capacity: 74 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm Overall Width: 2,029 mm Rear Head Room: 1,014 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm Rear Leg Room: 976 mm Wheelbase: 2,820 mm Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,004 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm Manual child safety locks HondaLink Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm Curb weight: 1,965 kg Overall Length: 4,941 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 810 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,456 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,132 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,650 kg Max cargo capacity: 3,092 L Lane Keep Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Integrated mobile satellite communications device Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Overall Height : 1,794 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.