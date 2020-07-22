Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

11,601 KM

Details Description Features

$24,499

+ tax & licensing
$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

Preferred!! BACKUP CAM!! AWD!!

2020 Hyundai KONA

Preferred!! BACKUP CAM!! AWD!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  Listing ID: 5362877
  Stock #: BC0034
  VIN: KM8K2CAA3LU456644

$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

11,601KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # BC0034
  • Mileage 11,601 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Kona was a daily rental and has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer.*This Hyundai Kona Features the Following Options *Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Roof Rack Rails Only, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

