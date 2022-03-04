Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

35,726 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2.0L Luxury

Location

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

35,726KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8485920
  • Stock #: 125965A
  • VIN: KM8K6CAA1LU427227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,726 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Email Sudbury Hyundai

