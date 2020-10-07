Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

24,400 KM

Details Description Features

$30,199

+ tax & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

Location

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

24,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6096084
  • Stock #: 099207A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA4XLU099207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 099207A
  • Mileage 24,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Email Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

