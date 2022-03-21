2020 Hyundai Venue -...

$26,250 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 45 L Front Head Room: 1,000 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.0 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Rear Head Room: 980 mm Rear Leg Room: 870 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm Overall Width: 1,770 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,201 kg Wheelbase: 2,520 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,365 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) Max Cargo Capacity : 902 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,710 kg Overall Length : 4,040 mm Overall Height : 1,592 mm

