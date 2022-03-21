$26,250+ tax & licensing
$26,250
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2020 Hyundai Venue
- Low Mileage
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$26,250
+ taxes & licensing
19,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8673353
- Stock #: 23808A
- VIN: KMHRC8A33LU043133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Venue is an urban adventurer, its strong yet sophisticated SUV profile radiates road presence and commands respect! This 2020 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This 2020 Hyundai Venue is a smaller CUV that is big on modern style. With short overhangs making it easier to parallel park, a peppy yet fuel efficient engine and plenty of space for groceries, the Hyundai Venue makes for the best practical city sport-ute you can buy. This low mileage SUV has just 19,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 45 L
Front Head Room: 1,000 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Rear Head Room: 980 mm
Rear Leg Room: 870 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Overall Width: 1,770 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,201 kg
Wheelbase: 2,520 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,365 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
Max Cargo Capacity : 902 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,710 kg
Overall Length : 4,040 mm
Overall Height : 1,592 mm
