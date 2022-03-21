$45,719+ tax & licensing
$45,719
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude - Navigation
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
48,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8738294
- Stock #: U10375
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG6LC108922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,000 KM
Vehicle Description
If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a perfect candidate. This 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 48,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Altitude. This Grand Cherokee Altitude has incredible value, as the long list of features include Jeeps new UConnect 4 with built in navigation, heated front seats, leather seats w/perforated suede, remote engine start and a power liftgate. You'll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start and larger dark aluminum wheels. On top of that, you'll also receive 12 way power seats with power lumbar adjustments, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, 4g Lte Wi-fi, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFAG6LC108922.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Simulated wood door trim
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Overall Length: 4,821 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Hip Room: 1,427 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 93 L
Rear Leg Room: 980 mm
Overall height: 1,760 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Wheelbase: 2,916 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,948 kg
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,448 mm
Overall Width: 1,943 mm
ParkSense
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 2,098 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,934 L
SiriusXM
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
ParkSense rear reverse sensing system
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Path Detection
4G LTE Wi-Fi
Dark Altitude Accents
