Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sorento

11,178 KM

Details Description Features

$28,437

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,437

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

LX!! AWD!! HEATED WHEEL!! HEATED SEATS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

LX!! AWD!! HEATED WHEEL!! HEATED SEATS!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 5604138
  2. 5604138
  3. 5604138
  4. 5604138
  5. 5604138
  6. 5604138
  7. 5604138
  8. 5604138
  9. 5604138
  10. 5604138
  11. 5604138
  12. 5604138
  13. 5604138
  14. 5604138
  15. 5604138
  16. 5604138
  17. 5604138
  18. 5604138
  19. 5604138
  20. 5604138
  21. 5604138
  22. 5604138
  23. 5604138
  24. 5604138
  25. 5604138
  26. 5604138
  27. 5604138
Contact Seller

$28,437

+ taxes & licensing

11,178KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5604138
  • Stock #: BC0046
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA32LG614797

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,178 KM

Vehicle Description

This Kia Sorento was a daily rental and has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer.*This Kia Sorento Features the Following Options *Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2017 Jeep Cherokee T...
 73,465 KM
$29,030 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 13,451 KM
$29,148 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Pathfind...
 20,056 KM
$36,261 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory