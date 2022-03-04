2020 Kia Telluride

$58,907 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 0 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8472015

Stock #: BC0230

VIN: 5XYP5DHC6LG087147

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 30,003 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Exterior Roof Rails Cargo Area Light Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: T Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio WIRELESS CHARGING Android Auto Apple CarPlay Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation LED Lighting Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 7.5 Surround Audio Manual Folding Third Row Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Wheel Diameter: 20 Rear heat ducts with separate controls Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon Rear Audio System Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 245 mm Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,473 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km Blind Spot Detection Fuel Capacity: 71 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Curb weight: 1,970 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,565 mm Rear Head Room: 1,022 mm Wheelbase: 2,900 mm Overall Length: 5,000 mm Front Head Room: 1,004 mm Power child safety locks Overall Width: 1,990 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Lane Change Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 6 USB ports Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) 3rd Row Leg Room : 798 mm Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only 3rd Row Head Room : 969 mm 70-30 Third Row Seat 911 Connect Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA) Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Max Cargo Capacity : 2,455 L Gross Vehicle Weight : 2,684 kg Overall Height : 1,759 mm Rear Leg Room : 1,070 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,521 mm Front Hip Room: 1,496 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room : 1,405 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,110 mm

