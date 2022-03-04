$58,907+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Telluride
SX - Sunroof - Leather Seats
30,003KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8472015
- Stock #: BC0230
- VIN: 5XYP5DHC6LG087147
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,003 KM
One step in this Kia Telluride will get you wondering why other luxury SUVs are so expensive. This 2020 Kia Telluride is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 3 row SUV segment is the fastest growing in North America, and Kia has been missing out. One look at this Kia Telluride and it becomes obvious Kia was just making sure they would win the segment. With stunning feature lists across the trim levels, a price tag that you can actually afford, and capability on par with the competition, this Kia Telluride is bound to be an instant classic. For an easy award winner that can take your family further, check out this all new 2020 Kia Telluride.This SUV has 30,003 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.8L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Telluride's trim level is SX. This Telluride SX comes with a larger sunroof, beautiful wood grain trim, satin chrome interior finishes, premium leather seats which are heated, a heated leather steering wheel, wireless charging and a power liftgate. Technology is top notch on this trim with lane keep assist, forward collision and blind spot mitigation, adaptive cruise with stop-and-go, driver attention warnings, obstacle detection, a 360 surround camera and parking assist to keep you safe. It also comes with a premium Hardon Kardon navigation system on a 10.25 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, UVO telematics, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth streaming audio and USB connectivity to keep you connected at all times. This SUV has the exterior style to match, with LED lighting and high beam assist, power folding heated side mirrors with built in turn signals, larger aluminum wheels and chrome exterior accents. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Roof Rails
Cargo Area Light
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
LED Lighting
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 20
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon
Rear Audio System
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,473 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
Blind Spot Detection
Fuel Capacity: 71 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 1,970 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,565 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,022 mm
Wheelbase: 2,900 mm
Overall Length: 5,000 mm
Front Head Room: 1,004 mm
Power child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,990 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Lane Change Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
6 USB ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)
3rd Row Leg Room : 798 mm
Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only
3rd Row Head Room : 969 mm
70-30 Third Row Seat
911 Connect
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA)
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,455 L
Gross Vehicle Weight : 2,684 kg
Overall Height : 1,759 mm
Rear Leg Room : 1,070 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,521 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,496 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room : 1,405 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,110 mm
