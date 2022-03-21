2020 Lexus RX 450h

$65,200 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8668196

8668196 Stock #: BC0381

BC0381 VIN: 2T2HGMDA1LC045592

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,500 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 65 Tires: Speed Rating: V Black grille w/chrome surround Interior Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Concealed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Clock: Analog Genuine wood center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Genuine wood door trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Nickel metal hydride electric motor battery Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Type of tires: M+S Headlight cleaners with washer Memorized Settings including steering wheel Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Leg Room: 965 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 65 L SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 970 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Width: 1,895 mm Overall height: 1,720 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,462 mm Overall Length: 4,890 mm Front Head Room: 1,002 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,469 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,720 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 7.5 L/100 km Curb weight: 2,150 kg Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Front Leg Room: 1,121 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Safety Connect Lane Departure Warning: Active Max cargo capacity: 1,583 L Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 6 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS) Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device Wheelbase : 2,789 mm

