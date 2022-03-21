$65,200+ tax & licensing
$65,200
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Lexus RX 450h
2020 Lexus RX 450h
AWD - Cooled Seats - Sunroof
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$65,200
+ taxes & licensing
69,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8668196
- Stock #: BC0381
- VIN: 2T2HGMDA1LC045592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,500 KM
Vehicle Description
A nimble ride and agile handling have always been a hallmark of the Lexus RX. This 2020 Lexus RX 450H is for sale today in Sudbury.
Combining a chiseled exterior with an elegant interior, and exceptional performance with agile handling, the 2020 RX marks a new phase in progressive luxury SUV's. From top to bottom, the RX lures drivers and passengers alike. Teasing at the performance beneath the hood is a bold exterior of dynamic lines that frame the assertive spindle grille before building into strongly flared fenders. Discovering the interior of the RX is as much an exploration as an open road excursion. Exploring the stunning cockpit design reveals a meticulously hand-stitched dash and excellent finishes that accent each finely-appointed corner. This SUV has 69,500 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V PDI DOHC Hybrid engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RX 450H's trim level is AWD. This RX 450H is equipped with a power moonroof, heated and cooled power front seats, heated rear seats, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, power tilt/telescoping wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, rearview camera, auto dimming rearview and side mirrors, blind spot monitor, pre collision system, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, 8 inch display, Lexus premium audio system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks on the interior with power liftgate, smart key with push button start and remote keyless entry, automatic highbeams, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and power folding, rain sensing wipers, headlamp washers, and LED lighting with fog lamps making the exterior really work for you. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
COOLED SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 65
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Concealed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Genuine wood center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Nickel metal hydride electric motor battery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Type of tires: M+S
Headlight cleaners with washer
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Leg Room: 965 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 65 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 970 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Width: 1,895 mm
Overall height: 1,720 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,462 mm
Overall Length: 4,890 mm
Front Head Room: 1,002 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,469 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,720 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.5 L/100 km
Curb weight: 2,150 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Leg Room: 1,121 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Safety Connect
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Max cargo capacity: 1,583 L
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
6 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS)
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
Wheelbase : 2,789 mm
